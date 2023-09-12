News & Insights

Chile's Arauco shuts down pulp plant, cutting around 160 jobs

September 12, 2023 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero and Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chilean pulp and wood panel maker Arauco ANTCOC.UL said on Tuesday it is halting indefinitely its operations at its Licancel pulp plant due to environmental challenges, causing some 160 workers to lose their jobs.

The plant's output amounts to 3% of Arauco's total annual pulp production, the company said in a filing.

