Chile's Antofagasta, Zaldivar mine workers extend contract talks, says union source

SANTIAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - One of the world's largest copper producers, Chilean miner Antofagasta, and workers at its Zaldivar mine decided to extend government-mediated talks for a new union contract and avoid a strike, a union source said on Wednesday night.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

