SANTIAGO, June 20 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L submitted a permit to extend operations at its Zaldivar copper mine through 2051, according to a company statement published on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

