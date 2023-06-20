News & Insights

Chile's Antofagasta seeks copper mine extension with $1.2 bln investment

June 20, 2023 — 03:32 pm EDT

Adds projected investment, details on permit and closure plan

SANTIAGO, June 20 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.Lapplied for an environmental permit to extend operations at its Zaldivar copper mine through 2051, the company announced on Tuesday.

Antofagasta said its extension plan includes a projected investment of $1.2 billion for the base metals project.

The miner is asking regulators to prolong the mine's operations by 26 years. Afterwards, it would implement a mine closure plan, estimated to last until 2054, according to a company statement.

The mine's current environmental impact study permit, or EIA, will expire in 2025.

The requested extension will not modify the firm's previously approved production capacity, the company added.

