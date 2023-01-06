Chile's annual inflation ends 2022 at 12.8% - statistics agency

SANTIAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chile's consumer prices rose 12.8% year-on-year in 2022, government statistics agency INE said on Friday, exceeding the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

Monthly consumer price inflation hit 0.3% in December, INE said, slowing from the 1.0% reported in the previous month.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo Editing by Gareth Jones)

