Chilean traders, analysts see interest rate 0.50 pct in July, consumer prices flat -polls

SANTIAGO, July 10 (Reuters) - Chile's benchmark interest rate is expected to remain at 0.5% in July and stay there for nearly two years, analysts said in a central bank poll published on Friday.

The same rate has been maintained by the world’s No. 1 copper producer since successive cuts up until late March, as it seeks to kickstart its economy following severe contraction as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The analysts saw consumer price inflation at 0% in July, rising to 2.50% in 12 months, and the interest rate rising to 1% within 23 months.

A separate central bank poll of traders also published on Friday showed traders' views in line with those of analysts for interest rates and inflation in July.

The traders saw inflation rising to 0.20% by September before hitting 1.70% within 12 months, still below the central bank's 2%-4% target range, and the interest rate rising to 0.75% within 24 months.

