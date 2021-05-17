US Markets

Chilean stock exchange plunges more than 5% after constitution vote

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

SANTIAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - Chile's stock exchange plunged more than 5% in early trading on Monday as the market recoiled following a shock election in which the ruling center-right coalition failed to secure a critical one-third of seats in the body that will draft the new constitution.

