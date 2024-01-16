Chilean Senate approves Claudio Soto as a new member of the central bank board

SANTIAGO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Chilean Senate approved on Tuesday economist Claudio Soto as a new member of the central bank board.

Soto will replace outgoing Vice President Pablo Garcia, whose term is ending this month and a new vice president will be selected by the board.

Soto has a PhD in Economics from New York University and is currently manager of Studies and Public Policy at Santander Bank in Chile. He also worked in the finance ministry under leftist President Michelle Bachelet.

The appointment lasts 10 years and was approved with 39 votes and one abstention, 28 votes were needed for the nomination to pass.

Between 1995 and 2014, Soto served worked twice Chile's central bank, interrupted by a period at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where he worked as an economist.

