Chilean peso up 0.7% after right-wing parties wins out in constitution vote

May 08, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by Froilán Romero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, May 8 (Reuters) - Chile's peso currency strengthened 0.66% to 788.50/788.80 per dollar on Monday morning, after right-wing parties outperformed in a vote over the weekend to elect the council that will lead a redraft of the Andean country's constitution.

The Sunday ballot, where Chilean right-wing parties won a majority of votes, marked a sharp shift from a progressive majority that drafted a failed first constitutional rewrite.

