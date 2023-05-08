Chilean peso up 0.7% after right-wing parties wins out in constitution vote

SANTIAGO, May 8 (Reuters) - Chile's peso currency strengthened 0.66% to 788.50/788.80 per dollar on Monday morning, after right-wing parties outperformed in a vote over the weekend to elect the council that will lead a redraft of the Andean country's constitution.

The Sunday ballot, where Chilean right-wing parties won a majority of votes, marked a sharp shift from a progressive majority that drafted a failed first constitutional rewrite.

(Reporting by Froilán Romero)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.