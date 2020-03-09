Chilean peso opens at historic intraday low, down 1.95%, at 842.60/842.90 per dollar

SANTIAGO, March 9 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso opened at a historic low following Friday's close, down 1.95%, at 842.60/842.90 per dollar.

The peso was weighed down by market volatility brought on by the impact of the worldwide spread of the coronavirus, which originated in China. China is the world's top copper consumer, and Chile is the red metal's top producer.

(Reporting by Froilan Romero; Writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Alex Richardson)

