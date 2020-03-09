US Markets

Chilean peso opens at historic intraday low, down 1.95%, at 842.60/842.90 per dollar

Contributor
Froilan Romero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

The Chilean peso opened at a historic low following Friday's close, down 1.95%, at 842.60/842.90 per dollar.

SANTIAGO, March 9 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso opened at a historic low following Friday's close, down 1.95%, at 842.60/842.90 per dollar.

The peso was weighed down by market volatility brought on by the impact of the worldwide spread of the coronavirus, which originated in China. China is the world's top copper consumer, and Chile is the red metal's top producer.

(Reporting by Froilan Romero; Writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Aislinn.Laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 223704250;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular