US Markets

Chilean miner Codelco says copper price fall puts projects "at risk"

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chilean copper miner Codelco said on Monday that the drop in copper price put "at risk" some of its projects.

SANTIAGO, March 23 (Reuters) - Chilean copper miner Codelco said on Monday that the drop in copper price put "at risk" some of its projects.

The miner, the world's largest of the red metal, said in a letter sent to workers that the significant decline "casts doubt on our ability to generate resources and also questions the viability of some of the projects that we have been vigorously promoting until now."

Codelco is conducting a string of upgrades on its mines around the country to maintain output despite rapidly falling ore grades.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Aislinn Laing)

((Aislinn.Laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 223704250;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular