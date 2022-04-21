US Markets

Chilean miner Antofagasta's first-quarter copper output down 24%

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta's ANTO.L first-quarter copper production fell 24% year on year to 138,800 tonnes, hit by continued drought and lower grades, it said on Thursday.

The London-listed company left its full-year guidance unchanged at 660,000 - 690,000 tonnes of copper at a net cash cost of $1.55 per pound. Capital expenditure is expected at $1.9 billion, at the top end of a previous range of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.

