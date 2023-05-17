News & Insights

Chilean lithium miner SQM's first quarter profit dips to $750 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

May 17, 2023 — 11:38 pm EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire and David Alire Garcia for Reuters ->

May 17 (Reuters) - Chile's SQM SQMA.SN, the world's second-largest lithium producer, said on Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit slid almost 6% compared to the year-ago period to total $749.9 million.

Revenue for the miner landed at $2.26 billion during the January-to-March period, up from the $2.02 billion during last year's first quarter.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and David Alire Garcia)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

