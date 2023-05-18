News & Insights

Chilean lithium miner SQM sees quarterly profit dip 6% to $750 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

May 18, 2023 — 12:13 am EDT

May 17 (Reuters) - Chile's SQM SQMA.SN, the world's second-largest lithium producer, said on Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit slid almost 6% compared to the year-ago period to total $749.9 million.

Revenue for the miner landed at $2.26 billion during the January-to-March period, up from the $2.02 billion during last year's first quarter.

SQM, which mostly ships cargos of the ultra-light white metal to buyers in Asia, posted quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion for lithium and its derivatives, a jump of nearly 14% from the year-earlier period.

Adjusted earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) hit $1.08 billion, down more than 8% from the same three months in 2022.

Last month, President Gabriel Boric announced a proposal for Chile to pursue a state-led development model for the coveted battery metal, allowing partnerships with the private sector but only if the government holds a majority stake in new lithium ventures.

In a statement shortly after Boric's announcement, SQM said it would need to invest an additional $2 billion under the new strategy.

