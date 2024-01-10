Chilean government sends first renewed tax reform bills to Congress

SANTIAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Chilean government said on Wednesday it sent two bills that are part of its renewed tax reform package to Congress.

The bills aim to speed up permitting for investment and modernize the country's environmental evaluation system, two key demands from the private sector at a time when the economy has been struggling.

"What we are presenting today are two key reforms for the growth and sustainable development of Chile," President Gabriel Boric said while presenting the bill from La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago.

He added that the permit delivery system "suffers from irrationality and excessive wait times that undermine the dynamism that our economy needs to grow again."

The government says the laws would allow the processing time for a 5,000 metric ton a month mining project to go from nine years to almost six.

Boric stated that he hoped that the bills would be processed quickly in Congress, where the government does not have a majority.

Congress shelved Boric's tax reform bill last year and has been a roadblock to much of his progressive agenda. But the government has seen a renewed mandate after voters rejected a proposed constitution written by right-wing forces in December.

The bills presented on Wednesday are part of a wider tax reform and pro-growth package presented by the leftist government in December.

They include 36 initiatives and 12 reforms that seek to modernize the tax system, improve collection and promote investment. The government said it would send the legislative aspects of the package to Congress this January and March.

The total package aims to finance about $8 billion, the equivalent of 2.7% of GDP, in additional social spending, primarily in pensions and healthcare.

