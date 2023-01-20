Chilean economic growth seen recovering in late 2023, says IMF

Adds details

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Economic growth in Chile is expected to recover by the last quarter of this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast in a statement on Friday, adding inflation is projected to converge to target by the end of 2024.

Chile, the world's top copper producing nation, registered 12.8% inflation in 2022 and has kept its interest rate at 11.25% since October after a series of aggressive hikes starting in mid-2021.

In a statement following the Executive Board 2022 Article IV Consultation with the South American nation, the IMF said year-on-year GDP growth is "expected to continue to slow in the last quarter of 2022 and recover by the last quarter of 2023."

"Given monetary tightening and a negative output gap, inflation is projected to converge to target by end-2024," the statement added.

In its latest monetary policy report, Chile's Central Bank said it will keep its interest rate at 11.25% until the economy "indicates that the convergence process of inflation to the 3% target has been consolidated."

Chilean economic activity is "rapidly" cooling down, while inflation seems to have peaked in August, the IMF said, adding that its current account deficit remains elevated, "as adverse terms of trade have counteracted the ongoing adjustment of domestic demand."

The report said that Chile's fundamental are strong but is susceptible to a global slowdown, commodity price shocks and other international factors.

Domestically, the report cited high inflation and social discontent as the biggest risks.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Marguerita Choy)

