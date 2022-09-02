Chilean copper production falls in July -Cochilco

SANTIAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Chile's copper production from state-owned giant Codelco fell 6.5% in July to reach 128,000 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Friday.

Production at Collahuasi, a joint venture of Anglo American AAL.L and Glencore GLEN.N, dropped 12.4% on a year-on-year basis to 47,300 tonnes.