Chilean copper production falls in July -Cochilco

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Cambero

Chile's copper production from state-owned giant Codelco fell 6.5% in July to reach 128,000 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Friday.

Production at Collahuasi, a joint venture of Anglo American AAL.L and Glencore GLEN.N, dropped 12.4% on a year-on-year basis to 47,300 tonnes.

Copper output from Escondida, which is controlled by Australian mining giant , fell 1.8% to 81,400 tonnes, Cochilco said.

