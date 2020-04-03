Chilean copper miners "considering production cuts" - industry association

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, April 3 (Reuters) - Copper miners in Chile are considering cutting production amid strict measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, an association of companies in the sector has told Reuters.

A report by the National Mining Society (Sonami), which represents all miners of the red metal across Chile, the world's largest producer, said the realities of coronavirus were forcing the companies it represented to weigh tough decisions.

"Over the days, we have seen miners go from providing information about the disease and taking preventive measures to halting projects already underway," the association said in a statement sent to Reuters. "A decrease in production is already being contemplated in some companies."

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

