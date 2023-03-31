Chilean copper miner Codelco's 2022 pretax profit slumps 63%

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

March 31, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - Chilean state-owned copper producer Codelco posted on Friday a 63% drop in its 2022 pre-tax profit to $2.75 billion, hit by operational issues and delays in structural projects.

Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said yearly production totaled 1.446 million tonnes, down 10.6% from 1.618 million a year ago, and in line with a previous results preview.

Its direct production costs rose 24.6% to $1.654 per pound from $1.327 the year before.

Chairman Maximo Pacheco said in January that Codelco had seen a drop in production in 2022 amid problems with operations due to project delays.

During a news conference, Codelco's chief executive Andre Sougarret said that major maintenance of its Cuquicamata foundry is expected to be completed in April.

