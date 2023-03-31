US Markets

Chilean copper miner Codelco's 2022 pretax profit slumps 63%

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

March 31, 2023 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - Chilean state-owned copper producer Codelco posted on Friday a 63% drop in its 2022 pre-tax profit to $2.75 billion.

Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said yearly production totaled 1.446 million tonnes, down 10.6% from a year ago.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.