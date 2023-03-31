Chilean copper miner Codelco's 2022 pretax profit slumps 63%

SANTIAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - Chilean state-owned copper producer Codelco posted on Friday a 63% drop in its 2022 pre-tax profit to $2.75 billion.

Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said yearly production totaled 1.446 million tonnes, down 10.6% from a year ago.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

