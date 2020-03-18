Chilean copper miner Codelco says to cut operations as coronavirus spreads

By Aislinn Laing

SANTIAGO, March 18 (Reuters) - Chilean copper miner Codelco said on Wednesday it would reduce its operations to comply with a state of catastrophe announced by the government in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The miner, the world's biggest of the precious red metal, said it would maintain "operational continuity" for a period of 15 days from March 19.

Codelco said in a statement that the state of catastrophe announced by government imposed strict limits on movement and left it with no choice but to curtail its operations.

"All the workers of our operations who are in transit day after day by various means of transportation are exposed to sources of contagion," it said. "This situation makes it necessary to take additional measures to minimize this exposure."

Chile has so far seen 238 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the first was certified on March 3, but no deaths.

The move by Codelco comes as London copper prices on Wednesday fell below $5,000 a tonne for the first time since November 2016.

Miners have been monitoring workers who have traveled abroad and introduced sanitary campaigns at mining sites.

Chile is home to global miners like state-owned Codelco, BHP BHP.AX, Anglo American Plc AAL.L, Glencore Plc GLEN.L, Freeport-McMoRan IncFCX.N and Antofagasta Plc ANTO.L.

