Chilean copper miner Codelco says it maintains production and shipments according to 2020 plan

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder

The world's largest copper miner, Chile's Codelco, on Thursday said it was maintaining its production and shipments according to its 2020 plan despite disruption to its operations brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

SANTIAGO, May 7 (Reuters) - The world's largest copper miner, Chile's Codelco, on Thursday said it was maintaining its production and shipments according to its 2020 plan despite disruption to its operations brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

Codelco told Reuters in an emailed statement that it had sought to balance the health and wellbeing of its workers with the need to "give priority to the operational continuity of our facilities."

The firm has suspended construction on some projects and some third-party contract work at its projects and mines since the virus hit Chile in March.

