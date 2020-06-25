Chilean copper miner Codelco halts Chuquicamata smelter and refinery amid coronavirus

By Natalia A. Ramos Miranda and Aislinn Laing

SANTIAGO, June 25 (Reuters) - Chilean copper miner Codelco said on Thursday it was suspending refinery and foundry operations at its sprawling Chuquicamata division to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus.

The world's biggest copper miner said the measure was "transitory" in nature and aimed at "reducing exposure, reinforcing preventive efforts and controls for the safety and health of people" working in the affected areas of the division.

Chuquicamata is Codelco's second largest mine after El Teniente and produced just over a quarter of its total output in 2019.

The move comes as Chile faces its toughest weeks so far of the pandemic, with 259,064 cases and almost 5,000 deaths - three of them of Codelco workers.

The company said closing its processing operations would allow it to focus on the more critical productive areas of its operation at Chuquicamata. It said that maintaining these, while also observing all existing health protocols, would ensure Chile's key economic motor could keep running, "so that our country can better face this pandemic."

Codelco on Wednesday reported a third coronavirus-related death, of a worker at the Chuquicamata foundry, in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The company said the worker had contracted COVID-19 outside of work, but Chile´s Federation of Copper Workers (FTC), which groups Codelco unions, said he was infected at work.

The FTC denounced Codelco´s management of the crisis as "incompetent", accused it of trying to avoid its legal responsibilities and demanded an investigation into the man´s death.

Codelco, which turns all its profits over to the state, has maintained output with a skeleton crew since the pandemic struck in March. But unions have demanded beefed-up safety measures in recent weeks as cases have exploded throughout the northern mining region.

