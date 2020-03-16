Chilean central bank slashes interest rate to 1% amid coronavirus blow
SANTIAGO, March 16 (Reuters) - Chile´s central bank said on Monday it would cut its interest rate to 1% from 1.75% in an extraordinary measure motivated by the global coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement the bank said the unanimous decision was taken amid a "rapid and significant deterioration" of the Chilean economy because of coronavirus and the associated global financial turbulence.
(Reporting by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
