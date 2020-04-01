Chilean central bank sees more gloom as protests eclipsed by coronavirus

By Aislinn Laing and Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, April 1 (Reuters) - Chile's Central Bank on Wednesday cut its estimates for 2020 economic growth to between -1.5% and -2.5%, from between 0.5% and 1.5% it forecast in December, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank said it saw inflation for the same period at 3%, compared with 3.4% previously, and domestic demand down 5.8%.

The bank projected a copper price at $2.15 per pound in a quarterly economic report that said the scenario had "drastically deteriorated" since February with the arrival in Chile of the coronavirus.

The bank said it saw the economy contracting in the second quarter and expressed hopes of a recovery beginning in the third quarter.

The bank's projections in the December quarterly report were themselves a downgrade on an earlier, more buoyant outlook for one of Latin America's hitherto most stable economies, and came following the most violent, widespread protests to hit Chile since its return to democracy in 1990.

The unrest started in October last year, spooking investors and tourists, and bringing transport, commerce and industry to a standstill.

Now though, the bank's projections relate to the combined blow to the global and domestic economy wrought by the new coronavirus, which started in China, Chile's main market for its copper exports.

The first case of the virus landed in Chile at the start of March and there have now been more than 2,000 confirmed cases and 12 deaths in the country. The government has shuttered schools and shops and announced curfews and quarantines around the country.

