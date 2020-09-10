Chilean cenbank will keep interest rate at 0.5% for 1.5yrs - analysts

By Aislinn Laing

SANTIAGO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank benchmark interest rate will remain at 0.5% for at least the next year and a half while inflation will tick upwards from 0.2% in September to 2.5% in 11 months, analysts said in a poll released on Thursday.

The analysts saw the bank gradually increasing the interest rate to reach 1% within two years, as the entity continues its expansionary monetary policy to stimulate the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

