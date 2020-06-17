US Markets

Chilean cenbank revises 2020 GDP forecast down to between -5.5% to -7.5%

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

The Chilean central bank has revised its 2020 economic growth estimation sharply downwards again, to -5.5% to -7.5% from -1.5 to -2.5% previously, as the country enters its fourth month of widespread shutdown amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

SANTIAGO, June 17 (Reuters) - The Chilean central bank has revised its 2020 economic growth estimation sharply downwards again, to -5.5% to -7.5% from -1.5 to -2.5% previously, as the country enters its fourth month of widespread shutdown amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The bank said it expected a commensurate decline in figures for the second quarter of the year, with domestic demand hit by mayor uncertainty and the loss of household income and dropping 10.4% in the year.

The bank saw the copper price at $2.5 per pound in 2020, and inflation at 2%, the bottom end of its 2 to 4% target, compared to its previous 3% projection.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Aislinn Laing)

((Aislinn.Laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 223704250;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular