Chilean Air Force recovers human remains, says no survivors in crashed plane

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
The Chilean Air Force said on Thursday that it had recovered human remains in the search for a crashed Antarctica-bound plane with 38 people on board.

There were no survivors, an Air Force official said at a press conference.

The aircraft, which was heading to a base in Antarctica, disappeared shortly after taking off late on Monday from the southern city of Punta Arenas in Chilean Patagonia.

