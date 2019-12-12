Chilean Air Force recovers human remains, says no survivors in crashed plane

SANTIAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Chilean Air Force said on Thursday that it had recovered human remains in the search for a crashed Antarctica-bound plane with 38 people on board.

There were no survivors, an Air Force official said at a press conference.

The aircraft, which was heading to a base in Antarctica, disappeared shortly after taking off late on Monday from the southern city of Punta Arenas in Chilean Patagonia.

