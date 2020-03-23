US Markets

Chile will delay bond issue to upgrade to fund coronavirus aid plan

Aislinn Laing Reuters
The Chilean government said on Monday it would delay a bond issue planned for Wednesday to add "additional financing needs" for a recently announced emergency package to safeguard jobs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

SANTIAGO, March 23 (Reuters) - The Chilean government said on Monday it would delay a bond issue planned for Wednesday to add "additional financing needs" for a recently announced emergency package to safeguard jobs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The finance ministry previously said it would sell Treasury bonds of up to $8.7bn in 2020, $5.4bn of which would be peso-denominated and $3.4bn on the open market.

