Chile, US miner Albemarle hold talks on lithium nationalization plan

SANTIAGO, April 25 (Reuters) - Chile's state development office Corfo said on Tuesday it met with U.S.-based miner Albemarle ALB.N to discuss the South American country'splan to nationalize the lithium industry.

The move shocked investors and foreign companies and raised concerns about the production and supply of lithium, a metal essential in electric vehicle batteries. Chile has the world's largest lithium reserves.

In a separate statement released after the meeting, Mehech said Boric's statement about respecting contracts is an "unequivocal sign to the market that lets us maximize our commitment in Chile." He added that Albemarle, the world's largest producer of lithium, wants to grow in Chile and in the Atacama salt flat with new technologies.

On Monday, SQM CEO Ricardo Ramos also met with Corfo and said the Chilean lithium company, the world's second-largest producer of the metal, would require $2 billion to enact the government's plans. SQM's contract expires in 2023.

