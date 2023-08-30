News & Insights

US Markets

Chile unemployment rate hits 8.8% in quarter through July

August 30, 2023 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI hit 8.8% in the May to July period, government statistics agency INE said on Wednesday, above both the 8.6% expected by economists polled by Reuters and the 8.5% reported in the previous rolling quarter through June.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.