Chile unemployment rate hits 8.8% in quarter through July

SANTIAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI hit 8.8% in the May to July period, government statistics agency INE said on Wednesday, above both the 8.6% expected by economists polled by Reuters and the 8.5% reported in the previous rolling quarter through June.

