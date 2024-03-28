News & Insights

Chile unemployment rate hits 8.5% in quarter through February

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

March 28, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters

March 28 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI rose to 8.5% in the quarter through February, government statistics agency INE said on Thursday.

The figure represented an increase from the 8.4% registered in the previous rolling quarter, but came in below the 8.6% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Gabriel Araujo

