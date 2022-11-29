US Markets

Chile unemployment rate hits 8.0% in quarter through October

November 29, 2022 — 07:03 am EST

Written by Natalia Ramos and Fabian Andres Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI hit 8.0% in the August-October period, government statistics agency INE said on Tuesday, stable from the quarter through September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast it to reach 8.1%.

