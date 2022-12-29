US Markets

Chile unemployment rate hits 7.9% in quarter through November

December 29, 2022 — 07:03 am EST

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI hit 7.9% in the September-November period, government statistics agency INE said on Thursday, matching economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll and down from 8.0% in the quarter through October.

