Chile unemployment rate hits 7.9% in quarter through November

SANTIAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI hit 7.9% in the September-November period, government statistics agency INE said on Thursday, matching economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll and down from 8.0% in the quarter through October.

