Chile unemployment rate hits 7.9% in quarter through July

Fabian Andres Cambero Reuters
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

SANTIAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI hit 7.9% in the May-July period, the government's statistics agency INE said on Tuesday, up from 7.8% in the quarter through June.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

