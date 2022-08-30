Chile unemployment rate hits 7.9% in quarter through July

SANTIAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI hit 7.9% in the May-July period, the government's statistics agency INE said on Tuesday, up from 7.8% in the quarter through June.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

