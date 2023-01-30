Chile unemployment rate hits 7.9% in quarter through December

SANTIAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI hit 7.9% in the October-December period, government statistics agency INE said on Monday, matching economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll and unchanged from the quarter through November.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

