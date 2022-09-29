US Markets

Chile unemployment rate hits 7.9% in quarter through August

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

SANTIAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI came in at 7.9% in the June-August period, the government's statistics agency INE said on Thursday, flat from the quarter through July.

Economists were expecting the rolling three-monthly jobless rate to come in at 8.0%, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Peter Frontini; Editing by Alison Williams)

