Chile unemployment rate hits 7.7% in quarter through April

Peter Frontini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

May 30 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI hit 7.7% in the February-April period, the government's statistics agency INE said on Monday, a slight decrease from the 7.8% seen in the quarter through March.

