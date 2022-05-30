Chile unemployment rate hits 7.7% in quarter through April
May 30 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI hit 7.7% in the February-April period, the government's statistics agency INE said on Monday, a slight decrease from the 7.8% seen in the quarter through March.
(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Toby Chopra)
((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
- US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on upbeat retail guidance, easing Fed fears
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- Exxon Mobil says looks forward to first LNG export from Mozambique later this year