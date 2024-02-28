News & Insights

Chile unemployment rate falls to 8.4% in quarter to January

February 28, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI fell to 8.4% in the quarter to January, government statistics agency INE said on Wednesday.

The figure represented a drop from the 8.5% registered in the previous rolling quarter, and also came in below the 8.6% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

