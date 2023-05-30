Chile unemployment rate 8.7% in quarter through April

May 30 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI hit 8.7% in the February-April period, government statistics agency INE said on Tuesday, below market consensus and down from 8.8% in the quarter through March.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate to reach 9.0% in the period.

