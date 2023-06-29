Chile unemployment rate 8.5% in quarter through May

SANTIAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI hit 8.5% in the March-May period, government statistics agency INE said on Thursday, below market consensus and down from 8.7% in the quarter through April.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate to reach 8.8% in the period.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.