Chile unemployment rate 8.0% in quarter through January

February 27, 2023 — 07:09 am EST

SANTIAGO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI hit 8.0% in the November-January period, government statistics agency INE said on Monday, matching economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll and up from 7.9% in the quarter through December.

