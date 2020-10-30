US Markets

Chile unemployment eases to 12.3%, remains near decade-long high

Aislinn Laing Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

SANTIAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Chile's rolling three-monthly unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI eased for a second consecutive month to 12.3% in July through September, the government said on Friday.

The improvement in the unemployment rate beat the 12.9% prediction of the market, but remained above the same period the previous year as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on the economy.

