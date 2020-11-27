Chile unemployment eases to 11.6%, remains near decade-long high

By Aislinn Laing

SANTIAGO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Chile's rolling three-monthly unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI eased for a third consecutive month to 11.6% in August through October, the government said on Friday.

The unemployment rate remained however significantly above the same period the previous year as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on the economy.

(Reporting by Aislin Laing)

