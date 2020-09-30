Chile unemployment drops to 12.9%, remains near decade-long high

Updates with additional details on unemployment

SANTIAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI fell to 12.9% in June through August, the government said on Wednesday, but remained near a decade-long high as the coroanvirus pandemic continued to weigh on the economy.

The improvement in the unemployment rate beat market expectations, but remained above the same period the previous year.

At a press conference, the head of the national statistics agency, Sandra Quijada, noted the improvement but said that it was too early to call it a trend.

Chile registered its first cases of coronavirus in March. Since then, confinement measures forced many businesses to close, sending unemployment spiraling upwards. The economy has gradually re-opened in recent months.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood, editing by Larry King)

