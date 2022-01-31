Chile truckers block roads in Iquique, flights suspended as migration protests continue

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Truckers blocked roads in Chile's northern city Iquique on Monday to protest migration from Venezuela and crime, prompting the local airport to suspend all flights.

The simmering issues will present Chile's new president with challenges when he takes office in March.

Despite pandemic restrictions, migrants from Venezuela and elsewhere have continued arriving in Chile, one of the wealthiest countries in a region rocked by protests over entrenched inequality.

Iquique, a metropolitan area on the Pacific coast of about 215,000 people known as a duty-free zone, has become one of the main destinations for Venezuelan migrants, many of whom cross into Chile by the land border with Bolivia.

Iquique's airport said Monday it was suspending operations until a blockade no longer prevented access by airline and terminal personnel.

Protesters marched on Sunday in Iquique, located over 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) north of capital Santiago. Photos showed the protesters, many carrying Chilean flags, breaking up tent structures in migrant camps and putting debris and bedding into a big pile, an echo of angry protests in September when migrant camps were burned.

Many migrants arrive in Chile in poverty and set up tents in squares and other public spaces, raising resentment among some local residents who blame them for a spike in crime.

"There are crimes that we were not used to, such as contract killings and kidnappings, and today unfortunately they are occurring in the area," regional prosecutor Raul Arancibia told local radio Cooperativa.

Migration and crime were big voter concerns in presidential elections late last year, which were won by Gabriel Boric, 35, a leftist lawmaker and former student protest leader who comes into office in March.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.