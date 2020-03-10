Chile to slash interest rate to 1.5% in May amid coronavirus outbreak -poll

SANTIAGO, March 10 (Reuters) - Chile is expected to slash interest rates again in May as the impact of the global coronavirus outbreak dims growth prospects for its export-driven economy and a weak peso stokes inflation, a central bank poll of analysts showed on Tuesday.

Growth and investment in Chile, the world's top producer of copper, have already been hobbled by months of protests over inequality that paralyzed much of the country late last year. The protests began anew this month, though the violence has moderated.

The poll of 56 analysts predicted Chile's economy would grow 1.20% in the first quarter of 2020, well below predictions prior to the start of the unrest.

Analysts expect the central bank to drop the benchmark interest rate to 1.50% in May from 1.75% now, then hold it steady through the remainder of 2020.

Consumer prices are predicted to rise by 0.4% in March, double the previous estimate, with annual inflation creeping into the higher end of the central bank's target range.

Inflation jumped more than expected by market-watchers in February as the Chilean peso CLP=CL plummeted amid increasing concerns over the renewed protests and the coronavirus outbreak.

The peso closed at a historic low on Monday, falling 1.82% to 841.50 to the dollar. The central bank urged calm, saying it had instruments to deal with the situation should volatility spike.

Chile's economy is largely driven by exports, ranging from copper to salmon, wine and fruits and vegetables.

Government statistics show one-third of Chile's exports are shipped to China, where draconian measures to curb the spread of coronavirus have hit economic activity.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Catherine Evans)

