Chile to issue $12 bln in foreign debt in 2023 -finance minister

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Chile estimates it will issue $12 billion in foreign debt next year while the largest budget increases will be in social protection and science and technology, Finance Minister Mario Marcel said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

"For next year, we intend to issue about $12 billion in debt," said Marcel, adding that most of it will be to refinance maturing issues.

"So we're cutting (issuance) by half, reflecting the fact that we will have an overall balance that will be considerably stronger than what people thought we would have."

The minister said he is confident Chile will soon begin to make a dent on inflation, running at an annualized pace of 14.1% through August.

"We're particularly confident in terms of curbing inflation earlier than other countries," he said, citing an early and consistent monetary policy tightening that began in mid-June 2021.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; additional reporting by Alexander Villegas, Natalia Ramos and Fabian Cambero in Santiago; editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

