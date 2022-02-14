Chile to hike interest rate to 7% in March - poll of traders

US Markets

Chile is set to hike its benchmark interest rate to 7% in March, according to a central bank poll of traders published on Monday, to help curb galloping inflation.

The Andean country's benchmark rate, at 5.5% since late January, will be raised further to 8% in May but will return to 7% over a 12-month period, the poll showed.

Consumer prices in Chile are expected to climb 0.6% in February, hitting 5% over the next 12 months, well above the central bank target range of 2% to 4%.

