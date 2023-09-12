Chile to cut rates to 8.75% at next meeting, poll suggests

SANTIAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate to 8.75% at its next meeting after a cut of 75 basis points last week, according to a poll of analysts posted on the central bank's website.

The Andean country kicked off a monetary easing cycle in July with a larger-than-expected 100-basis-point rate cut, as inflation continues to trend down in the world's largest copper producer.

The poll shows analysts expect the benchmark rate will be lowered again in October to 8.25%, and reach 7% in five months.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Natalia Siniawski; editing by Christina Fincher)

